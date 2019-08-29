Telangana minister visits Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telangana Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar along with his family members visited Vijayawada and offered special prayers at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanms (SDMSD) temple atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday.

He reportedly visited the temple to fulfil his wishes and vowed to present diamond-studded nose ring to the presiding deity. They were welcomed by the priests and accompanied by the executive officer (EO) NV Suresh. The priests performed special rituals and invoked the blessings of the deity for the prosperity of both the Telugu States.