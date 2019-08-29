Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada police to implement Adaptive Traffic Control System at 21 busy junctions

Cops working on traffic management algorithm which will be able to make changes to signal timings based on live traffic status

Vijayawada city police with banner of ATCS (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Utilising funds allotted by the Central government last year, Vijayawada police in collaboration with a private firm called Efftronics, is currently working on the implementation of a traffic management algorithm, Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS), under which 21 busy junctions in the city will be outfitted with vehicle detecting devices.

ATCS is artificial intelligence (AI) which makes changes to signal timings based on live traffic status. The AI has access to vehicular motion-detecting cameras installed at 21 important traffic junctions across the two major routes in Vijayawada — from the Police Control Room (PCR) junction to Benz Circle and VMC office to Benz Circle through Krishna Lanka highway. 

The cameras detect the density of vehicles and transmit the data to a signal buzzer. The AI then processes the data and makes changes to the duration of traffic signals. For example, if vehicular congestion is at a tipping point on a stretch of the Mahatma Gandhi Road, the cameras will detect the congestion point and turn the traffic signals to green and will make sure the colour does not change until the congestion is resolved. 

“We developed the system by integrating the AI with Google Maps. Traffic can now be operated from the command control room, thereby reducing the burden on traffic police personnel,” said ATCS project manager Gopal Wesley.

“All devices used in the project are solar operated,” he added.
The primary objective of the project is to reduce travel time by reducing stoppage time at signals for commuters. If necessary, the ACTS will also suggest alternative routes based on the data from vehicle detecting cameras during an emergency clearance, festivals, rallies and VIP and VVIP  movements. 
“Once the system is operational, we will be able to control traffic signalling simply by sitting in the control room,” city police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said.

Citizen-driven enforcement

Measure taken by Transport department 
Public can report visible traffic violations
By clicking a picture and uploading it 
Applicable from anywhere across the State 
WhatsApp interface number - 9542800800
User’s identity would not be revealed

Visible offences that public can report

Driving without wearing helmet
Using cell phone while driving
Driving on wrong route
Wrong parking, Triple riding
Signal jumping
Illegal number plates
Overcrowding auto-rickshaws and school buses
Vehicles carrying goods not covered with Tarpaulin sheet

