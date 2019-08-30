Home Cities Vijayawada

474 govt liquor shops across Andhra Pradesh from September 1

 Deputy Chief Minister (Excise and Commercial Taxes) K Narayana Swamy said that sale of liquor through State-run shops would begin on a pilot basis from September 1.

Published: 30th August 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Deputy Chief Minister (Excise and Commercial Taxes) K Narayana Swamy said that sale of liquor through State-run shops would begin on a pilot basis from September 1. He added that sales in 474 shops would begin from Sunday. No permit rooms will be available at any of the government liquor outlets across the State.

In a review meeting with excise officials and district administrations on Thursday, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the department would continue to take stringent action against illegal sale of liquor. Noting that the ban on the sale of liquor is one among ‘Navaratnas’ of the YSRC government, Narayana Swamy said prohibition would be enforced in a phased manner. The department has also decided to bring down the permissible number of bottles in possession of a person from six to three. Stringent action will be taken against the violators of norms. 

Special Chief Secretary (excise, revenue, stamps and registrations) D Sambasiva Rao clarified that there would not be any permit rooms established at any of the stores. While the new liquor policy, through which the government would have trade monopoly, would be implemented from October 1, the official observed, the department would start operations in 474 shops from September 1.

He also directed that boards cautioning about the risks of alcohol consumption should be arranged at the stores. As per the new policy, the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd would run 3,500 stores in total against last year’s 4,377. Commissioner of Excise and Prohibition, MM Nayak took stock of the preparedness of rolling out the new policy. He also reviewed the process of setting up infrastructure for the same. District Collectors from across the State and officials from excise and prohibition also participated in the meeting.

No drinking facility at shops  
No permit rooms will be available at any of the govt liquor outlets across State
The permissible number of bottles in possession of a person reduced from  six to three
October 1: New liquor policy will come into force 
3,500 liquor shops will be run by Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd as against last year’s 4,37720%of the shops will be phased out every year over next five years

