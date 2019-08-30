Home Cities Vijayawada

Amaravati’s fate depends on ACRDA finances, says Andhra Minister

The pending bills of APCRDA mounted to Rs 2,800 crore because of poor planning by the previous govt, says Botcha 

Dhyana Buddha statue at Amaravati in Guntur district

Dhyana Buddha statue at Amaravati in Guntur district (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Stating that the YSRC government has cancelled all Amaravati projects which were awarded without any tie-ups with a financial institution for the execution, Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that a decision on the capital development would be taken after weighing in the financial position of the exchequer.

The minister noted that the pending bills of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) mounted to Rs 2,800 crore because of the poor planning by the previous regime.

After the conclusion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s third review of APCRDA on Thursday, the minister said that reports on the status of all the projects were submitted to the CM.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Except ministers’/MLAs’ quarters, residences of officials and seed access road, all others are in the preliminary stage. We have cancelled works which were awarded without any financial tie-ups. We will take a decision on further development once we find financial resources and after considering our fiscal capabilities. The previous government awarded projects worth Rs 35,800 crore just before elections sans means of pooling in monies. This has led to pendency in bills to the tune of Rs 2,800 crore in APCRDA,” he said. 

He evaded answering to a question if there was a discussion on relocation or decentralisation of capital.

“Why are all these apprehensions being aired at all?” he retorted when quizzed. Stating that Amaravati would incur higher expenditure, Botcha noted Amaravati was not a self-financing project. 

ALSO READ | TDP raising false alarm on Amaravati: Mangalagiri MLA

“If it is a self-financing project, why are thousands of crores of rupees borrowed from various institutions. Even the proposal of land monetisation would not work as land prices would appreciate only after 15-20 years, and by then the Rs 35,000 crore borrowed would mount to Rs 70,000 crore or so,” he argued.

The minister also said that the Rs 187.4 crore released towards annuity of farmers would be credited into their accounts in a day or two. 

“We will honour all promises made to the farmers including payments of annuity, pensions and development of returnable plots. We will take steps to complete the remaining registrations as well,” the minister assured.

‘Government examining option for reverse-tendering’

MAUD minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the government was examining the option of going for reverse tendering for HappyNest project announced by APCRDA in the previous regime.

“People have already paid advances. But, we identified that the contractor, who was awarded project, quoted high prices. So, we are thinking of reverse tendering so that the project cost could come down and the benefit could be passed onto the consumers,” Botcha said

