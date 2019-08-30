Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department plans Rs 6-crore chariot for Varasiddhi Vinayaka temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Endowments Department is planning to present a golden chariot to the famous Varasiddhi Vinayaka temple at Kanipakam in Chittoor district during Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities. The golden chariot is being made at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said the golden chariot is being made under the guidance of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to ensure transparency and quality. As part of Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities, Brahmotsavams at the temple will be held in a grand manner from September 2 to 22.

Srinivasa Rao directed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for Varasiddhi Vinayaka temple Brahmotsavams and ensure hassle-free darshan for all. Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy will present ‘Pattu Vastrams’ to the presiding deity at Kanipakam temple on Vinayaka Chaturthi.