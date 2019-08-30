Andhra Pradesh Jana Chaitanya Vedika welcomes liquor ban in phased manner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Jana Chaitanya Vedika welcomed the State government’s move to abolish liquor in a phased manner. Also, they showed their support to the idea of setting up deaddiction centres across the State.

Addressing a press conference here, Jana Chaitanya Vedika State president V Lakshmana Reddy said that the abolition of liquor in a phased manner proposed by the government will benefit several sections of the society, such as the youngsters and the women. There will be more happy families and healthier society, he added.

“With the new policy in place, the number of liquor shops will get reduced and more specifically, there won’t be any shops near educational institutions and religious places like before. This would reduce inconvenience to women, who have to pass by the shops and reduce troublesome situations for the public,” he said. Psychologist Indla Rama Sunna Reddy, who was present at the meet, appreciated the government’s decision on setting up de-addiction centres in each district and allocating `500 crore for the same.