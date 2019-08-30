Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development department seeks proposals for delimitation of wards

In the first phase, 66 municipalities and three corporations were asked to submit proposals for division of wards.

Published: 30th August 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   With the elections of local bodies on the cards and with huge errors in population census in certain municipal wards across the State, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department has decided to rectify the errors by taking up delimitation of wards. After rectifying the errors, the department would complete the preparation and publication of ward-wise photo electoral rolls for the impending local bodies’ elections.

In the first phase, 66 municipalities and three corporations were asked to submit proposals for the division of wards. According to the circular issued by the department, there are huge variations in the population in the wards of certain municipal corporations, since delimitation has not been done properly. 

There are errors more particularly because delimitation of wards in certain corporations was not done adopting the 2011 population census. Hence, the department has decided to seek proposals for delimitation from the commissioners concerned. The officials said that another round of delimitation proposals would be sought for rectifying errors in the remaining local bodies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Municipal Administration and Urban Development ANDHRA local bodies election
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp