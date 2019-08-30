Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development department seeks proposals for delimitation of wards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the elections of local bodies on the cards and with huge errors in population census in certain municipal wards across the State, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department has decided to rectify the errors by taking up delimitation of wards. After rectifying the errors, the department would complete the preparation and publication of ward-wise photo electoral rolls for the impending local bodies’ elections.

In the first phase, 66 municipalities and three corporations were asked to submit proposals for the division of wards. According to the circular issued by the department, there are huge variations in the population in the wards of certain municipal corporations, since delimitation has not been done properly.

There are errors more particularly because delimitation of wards in certain corporations was not done adopting the 2011 population census. Hence, the department has decided to seek proposals for delimitation from the commissioners concerned. The officials said that another round of delimitation proposals would be sought for rectifying errors in the remaining local bodies.