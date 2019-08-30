South Central Railway officials conduct 59th Vijayawada Town Official Language Implementation Committee meeting

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 59th Vijayawada Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) meeting was organised by SCR Vijayawada Division officials at the Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRM) office here on Thursday. DRM P Srinivas was the chief guest and unveiled ‘Rajbhasha Question Bank on Official Language Policy and Rules’, published by Rajbhasha section of the DRM’s office.

Srinivas advised the members to follow easy methods to achieve the targets being fixed by the Ministry of Home Affairs utilising the new technologies. He also insisted on the usage of bilingual templates in by using UNICODE.

He opined that TOLIC is such a platform where all the Central Government offices and undertakings can come together to share their views. Rajbhasha Adhikari Asha Mahesh Kumar emphasized the need of implementation of an official language (Hindi).