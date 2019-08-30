Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner dismisses dengue outbreak reports

Urges public to undergo Elisa test at govt hospitals to be sure

Published: 30th August 2019 06:15 AM

V Prasanna Venkatesh

V Prasanna Venkatesh interacting with TNIE at camp office (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Dismissing reports on the alleged spread of dengue fever in Ayyappa Nagar, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh clarified on Thursday that a few cases of viral fever and malaria were reported at some localities in the city, but not dengue. He, accompanied by a chief medical officer for health (CMOH) K Arjuna Rao and other officials conducted a ground-level inspection in Ayyappa Nagar and interacted with the family members of those suffering with viral fevers. 

“We verified the medical reports of those who were suspected to die because of dengue. In our observation, we found that one person died of respiratory problems and two other due to various health issues,” Venkatesh said. The civic chief called upon the residents to undergo Elisa test at government hospitals and visit registered doctors if they witness any symptom related to the vector-borne disease. 
He also sought them to make use of the health centres maintained by the municipal corporation if they suffered from viral fevers. 

Commenting on the mosquito menace across the city, Venkatesh said that water stagnation in low-lying areas has become the convenient ground for mosquito breeding. Taking a serious note of the matter, public health department officials were instructed to carry out fogging operations at regular intervals and residents were asked to keep their premises clean.

He further said that residents can post their grievances along with photographs through the WhatsApp Number 8181960909, after which the civic body staff will address the issues. Apart from that, special teams were constituted to level the vacant lands across the city with construction and demolition waste to prevent mosquito breeding to some extent. Necessary instructions were given to the engineering department officials to desilt the clogged drains. Works in this regard will be taken up soon, he added.

Comments

