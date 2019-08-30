Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation takes up athletic track restoration work at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium

Civic chief Venkatesh says Rs 50 Lakh will be spent to improve facilities.

Published: 30th August 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

VMC workers take up restoration work at the athletic track at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After facing severe criticism from sportspersons and walkers, finally the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has taken up restoration work at the athletic track at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here. On Thursday, several workers were seen carrying out works and heavy machinery was also deployed for the purpose.

Almost a fortnight ago, the civic staff laid asphalt on the athletic track for the Independence Day celebrations. While laying asphalt, the officials maintained that they had taken steps to prevent water stagnation on the ground.

However, after the completion of Independence Day celebrations, the officials concerned didn’t take up restoration works immediately. With this, several sportspersons, joggers and walkers faced a tough time due to the asphalt laid on the athletic track. ‘’Following a series of representations to municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, at last the civic staff taken up restoration work on the athletic track on Thursday,’’ said Krishna District Olympic Association secretary KP Rao.

When asked about the delay in taking up restoration works, the civic chief said that soon after the Independence Day celebrations, hundreds of families were rehabilitated on the stadium premises due to heavy floods to Krishna River. All of them have now vacated the stadium premises and returned to their houses earlier this week, he pointed out.

‘’When I was inspecting the restoration works, a few walkers and sportspersons asked me to provide basic infrastructure in the stadium. Steps will be taken to provide facilities for walkers and sportspersons at a cost of `50 lakh,’’ he said.

TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation IGMC Stadium Krishna District Olympic Association secretary KP Rao
