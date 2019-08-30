Vijayawada Police draft action plan to tackle pollution

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With pollution levels reaching alarming levels in the cities, the State police have formulated an action plan to improve air quality, following the directions of National Green Tribunal during a workshop held at the DGP office in Mangalagiri on Thursday. DGP D Gautam Sawang sas the chief guest. DSP cadre officials and traffic police personnel from various parts of the State participated in the workshop.

During the workshop, the officials have decided to introduce pollution under control vehicles, organise regular coordination meetings with APPCB, transport and oil companies, procure noise testing devices and vehicle pollution checking devices, conduct special drives against vehicles with modified silencers, examine the complaints lodged through citizen portal, impose restrictions on diesel vehicles and prevent indiscriminate burning of waste and others. Additional DG (L&O) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, APPCB junior scientist BV Prasad, CID legal adviser Lakshmana Rao and other officials were present.