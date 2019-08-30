Home Cities Vijayawada

YSR Kantivelugu to be launched on October 10

The State government will launch Dr YSR Kantivelugu, a mass eye screening programme, across the State on October 10.

Published: 30th August 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 05:56 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will launch Dr YSR Kantivelugu, a mass eye screening programme, across the State on October 10. An official order was released on Thursday, constituting two committees —technical and task force — for taking steps for the smooth implementation of the programme.  

The Technical Committee will be headed by Dr Hymavathi, Additional Director of Leprosy and nodal officer of Dr YSR Kantivelugu will be its convenor. The Task Force Committee will be headed by Commissioner of AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Dr Durga Prasad.

Under the YSR Kantivelugu, people can undergo eye checkups and avail spectacles. If a patient needs surgery, he/she will be referred to the government hospitals. The primary health centres will be divided into clusters and each cluster will get a vision centre. 

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has asserted that the government is making all arrangements for the successful conduct of examinations for Village/Ward Secretariat staff recruitment. He said the allocation of examination centres to candidates as well as invigilators were made through randomisation to avoid irregularities.

