‘YSRC policies led to slump in growth rate’, says TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu attacks Andhra government

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has attributed the slump in growth rate to the policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. As the government stalled development activities, the economy was hit badly, he opined. “Economic activity leads to the creation of wealth in any society, but there was no such situation in the past three months. Scarcity of sand had an adverse impact on the State economy.

The growth rate, which stood at 14%, has decreased and there are no possibilities of it reaching even 8%. The government stalled the development activities, which in turn led to the situation,” Naidu said. During a meeting organised with party leaders at the TDP office in Guntur on Thursday, Naidu alleged that the YSRC government has damaged the reputation of the State within three months of coming to power.

Apart from stalling the works of crucial Polavaram and Amaravati projects, the government toppled the construction sector, causing hardships to lakhs of workers, the TDP supremo observed. Naidu accused the government of going vindictive against the officials who strove for AP’s development.