3-member gang held for trying to sell ancient idol

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) arrested a three-member gang for trying to sell the ancient Panchaloha idol of Lord Chandrasekhara Murthy (an avatar of Lord Siva) on Friday. The arrested were identified as Sivalingam Anil Kumar, Gali Ajay Lakshman and Yekkati Ramu of Vijayawada.

Claiming that the ancient idol has some magical powers and can bring good fortune to those who install it in their house, the gang tried to sell it at a cost of `1 crore. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP- CTF) G Rajiv Kumar, the trio committed many crimes in the past to fund their vices and also served a jail term.

The accused purchased the 18th-century idol weighing around 40 kg from one Pasupuleti Srinivas Rao. They were caught by the CTF officials while trying to sell it to a businessman. The police registered a case under Section 420 of IPC and the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act against the trio.