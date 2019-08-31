Andhra Pradesh government smells a rat in tenders for sand

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The vigilance wing of the mining department, in its inquiry report submitted to the State government, has allegedly unearthed a conspiracy to derail the new sand mining policy by underquoting the price in the tenders invited for mining in some sand reaches recently.

Official sources have claimed that the companies, having the support of some TDP leaders, have quoted a ridiculously lower price than the estimated one, particularly in Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari. Suspecting foul play, the government has asked the vigilance department to probe the issue. It is learnt that the companies, allegedly backed by TDP leaders, quoted less than Rs 50 per tonne for transporting sand from 26 reaches to dumping yards.

Keeping in view the vigilance report, the government is learnt to have directed the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) to keep a close watch on the contractors filing tenders. Meanwhile, ruling party leaders alleged that the TDP was conspiring to get hold of sand at dirt cheap and hoard it with an intention to bring disrepute to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Something’s cooking

In Krishna district, a close aide of former water resources minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao reportedly quoted Rs 36 for per tonne of sand. A Telugu Desam supporter has quoted Rs15 per tonne for sand at the seventh reach in Guntur district, sources have claimed