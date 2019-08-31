Home Cities Vijayawada

Qualifying exam for Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation engineers yet to be conducted

The engineers in APMSIDC have the key responsibility of issuing fitness certificates to hospital buildings and overseeing new hospital constructions.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The qualifying exam for engineers, who completed their studies from unrecognised colleges and universities in other States and were currently working in the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) is yet to get a date.  Though the previous government initiated the process of checking the academic qualifications of the members and scrutinising certificates, the examination did not take place. 

The engineers in APMSIDC have the key responsibility of issuing fitness certificates to hospital buildings and overseeing new hospital constructions. Almost a year ago, it was found that some engineers, especially those employed in APMSIDC, were under-qualified and recruited by submitting fake degree certificates. There were also people, who had completed engineering in correspondence from other State universities. Then the 

Supreme Court gave clear instructions that engineering done through distance education was not valid. Hence, all the candidates will have to undergo a test, conducted by the State government, and make sure that the employees qualify the exam to continue in their posts. However, till date, the exam has not been conducted. The employees with correspondence degree are reportedly still continuing in their posts. The then government constituted a committee for recruiting engineers in medical stream and some people with diplomas and degrees from unrecognised institutions secured the job.

As a new government came into rule, key officials of the APMSIDC were transferred. When TNIE asked about the examination, Managing Director of APMSIDC V Vijaya Rama Raju, said, “I took charge very recently and am completely unaware of the subject. Soon, I shall look into it.”

Recruited in 2005-06
A year ago, it was found that some engineers employed in APMSIDC were under-qualified and recruited by submitting fake degrees. Officials state that recruitment happened in 2005-2006, in undivided Andhra Pradesh and conducting an exam might not be possible now

