Revision of electoral rolls from tomorrow, says Chief Electoral Officer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Vijayanand has said special summary revision of electoral rolls will be carried out from September 1 to 30. Draft rolls will be published on October 15, and the final rolls in January 2020. “It is an opportunity for those enrolled as voters to correct errors such as name, photo and address in the electoral rolls,’’ the CEO said.

Speaking to media persons at the Interim Government Complex (IGC) at Velagapudi on Friday, Vijayanand said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would be available at all centres from September 1 and help voters correct errors in electoral rolls. As many as 11,000 common service centres will be set up across the State for the purpose.

Voters can approach officials with supporting documents such as passport, driving license, Aadhaar card, ration card, bank passbook and identity cards issued by the government for revision of electoral rolls. Voters can also make corrections online through National Voters Service Portal nvsp.in and Voter Helpline 1950. After receiving applications online, field-level election staff will verify the facts and make the corrections, Vijayanand said. The Election Commission is giving an opportunity to those who complete 18 years by January 2020 to enrol themselves as voters by submitting Form 6.