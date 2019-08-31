Home Cities Vijayawada

Revision of electoral rolls from tomorrow, says Chief Electoral Officer

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Vijayanand has said special summary revision of electoral rolls will be carried out from September 1 to 30.

Published: 31st August 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

hief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Vijayanand (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Vijayanand has said special summary revision of electoral rolls will be carried out from September 1 to 30. Draft rolls will be published on October 15, and the final rolls in January 2020. “It is an opportunity for those enrolled as voters to correct errors such as name, photo and address in the electoral rolls,’’ the CEO said.

Speaking to media persons at the Interim Government Complex (IGC) at Velagapudi on Friday, Vijayanand said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would be available at all centres from September 1 and help voters correct errors in electoral rolls. As many as 11,000 common service centres will be set up across the State for the purpose.

Voters can approach officials with supporting documents such as passport, driving license, Aadhaar card, ration card, bank passbook and identity cards issued by the government for revision of electoral rolls. Voters can also make corrections online through National Voters Service Portal nvsp.in and Voter Helpline 1950. After receiving applications online, field-level election staff will verify the facts and make the corrections, Vijayanand said. The Election Commission is giving an opportunity to those who complete 18 years by January 2020 to enrol themselves as voters by submitting Form 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand summary revision of electoral rolls Booth Level Officers Interim Government Complex
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mahila Congress members protesting outside the BJP office in Malleswaram on Saturday | Express
Karnataka Mahila Congress workers demand sacking of deputy CM Laxman Savadi
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp