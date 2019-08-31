Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to flag off Gudur-Vijayawada Intercity Express on September 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will flag off the Intercity Express between Gudur (Nellore district) and Vijayawada (Krishna district) at Gudur railway station at 9:30 am on September 1. Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and other South Central Railway officials will be present on the occasion. In its inaugural run, the express train will leave Gudur at 09:30 hours and arrive in Vijayawada at 15:00 hours.

Train timings

The regular services of the Intercity Express will commence from Vijayawada on September 1 and from Gudur on September 2. Train No 12744 Vijayawada - Gudur Intercity Super Fast Express will leave Vijayawada at 18:00 hours and reach Gudur at 22:30 hours.

In the return direction, train No 12743 Gudur - Vijayawada Intercity Express will leave Gudur at 06:10 hours on September 2 and arrive in Vijayawada at 10:40 hours. En route, the train will stop at Nellore, Kavali, Singarayakonda, Ongole, Chirala, Bapatla and Tenali stations. The train consists of two AC chair cars and 10-second class chair car coaches.