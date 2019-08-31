Water grid scheme in three phases: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to take up the water grid project in three phases to supply purified drinking water to all the households in the State. While Srikakulam, twin Godavari and Prakasam districts will be covered in the first phase, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and four Rayalaseema districts will be covered in the second phase. Krishna, Guntur and Nellore districts will be covered in the third phase of the project.

During a review meeting at his camp office at Tadepalli near here on Friday, the Chief Minister instructed AP Drinking Water Supply Corporation (APDWSC) officials to expedite the process to implement the water grid scheme in three phases and ensure supply of clean drinking water to people. Proposing to clean the water at the source itself and supply it to households from there, the Chief Minister wanted that the officials do a thorough exercise on the same and draft a plan taking the drinking water and summer storage tanks into consideration.

“Ensure that water is not contaminated in drinking water storage and summer storage tanks,” he said. He also asked the officials to supply safe drinking water directly from treatment plants to the houses of people facing kidney ailments in Uddanam. The Uddanam water project should cover the entire district of Srikakulam, he said.

In fact, the government recently accorded administrative sanction for an amount of `600 crore for a scheme to provide safe drinking water to the people in Uddanam, where the Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is prevalent.

Under the scheme, the officials are planning to supply drinking water to 807 rural habitations under seven mandals of Uddanam, Palasa-Kasibugga and Ichchapuram municipalities. However, on Friday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to extend the scheme to the entire Srikakulam district.Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, District Collectors of East and West Godavari districts and officials from the APDWSC were present.