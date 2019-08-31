Worker falls off  first floor of building, dies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A construction worker accidentally fell from an under-construction building and died in Machilipatnam on Friday morning. As per the Machilipatnam police, the deceased worker was identified as Naligi Padma Devi (40) from Mallavolu village of Gudur Mandal. She along with other workers, came to Machilipatnam town to work under a building contractor.

While Padma was working on first floor of the building on Friday, she reportedly slipped and lost consciousness. Fellow workers rushed her to government hospital where doctors pronounced her brought dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been filed and her body sent for post-mortem. Workers alleged that the contractor failed to provide safety equipment to them, which led to the death of Padma.