Ayesha Meera case: Satyam may face forensic test

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of their investigation in the Ayesha Meera case, sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited the district sessions court on Thursday and examined records pertaining to the case.

The CBI officials may conduct forensic test on P Satyam Babu, who was earlier arrested and acquitted. In this regard, the CBI officials procured records from the forensic laboratory in Telangana a few days ago to examine an earlier report, sources said.

They have also decided to question 15 policemen, including three former commissioners, three superintendent of police and nine constables to find out the actual facts. Senior IPS officer CV Anand, who investigated the case, and Nalgonda SP Ranganathan, who was Nandigama circle inspector when he arrested Satyam Babu, are likely to be questioned by CBI.