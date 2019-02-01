Home Cities Vijayawada

Canine menace dogs Krishna district

The menace of stray dogs remains unabated in Krishna district.

Published: 01st February 2019

Stray dogs (Photo|EPS/B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The menace of stray dogs remains unabated in Krishna district. This year, over 4,000 dogbite case have been registered till date with the district health officials and in 2018, as many as 44,432 dog-bite cases were registered. To this, Nageswara Rao, Epidemiologist, said, “Dog-bite cases are increasing every year because the dog population is increasing. We have treated all cases effectively and not a single case of death by rabies has occurred.

However, we conduct weekly camps and supply Anti- Rabies Serum and Anti-Rabies Vaccine to all health centres.” Hundreds of cases are being registered every week and many patients are visiting the Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, for receiving vaccination or anti-rabies serum. However, many vaccination vials are getting wasted at the hospitals. An official at GGH Vijayawada said, “Many vials get wasted. For instance, if we open a five-dose vial, give the patient one dose, and ask him/ her to come on a particular date for the second dose, they skip the date and come whenever they want. Due to this, the vial gets wasted after the dose itself. So, over 500 doses of vaccine are wasted every month.”

Though the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is busy sterilising the dogs in the city, dog-bite cases are going up by the day. Every day, the municipal staff conducts over 40 sterilisation operations in the city, but to no avail. “Stray dogs are everywhere. They attack people not just during the nights, but also in broad daylight. The municipal officials should do something to solve this problem. We are scared of walking in our colonies or even driving down the roads as they chase cars and bikes too,” said V Manjusha, a resident of Satyanarayanapuram, Vijayawada.

Stray dogs

