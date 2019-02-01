Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Ethics committee should ensure injured subjects of clinical trials are compensated’

The ethics committee must oversee the whole process and conduct surprise inspections.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, under the aegis of Clinical Development Services Agency (CDSA), an extramural unit of Translational Health Sciences and Technology Institute (THSTI), Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, has organised a two-day training programme on good clinical practices and current regulatory and ethical requirements for conducting clinical trials and research in India.

The training programme, which began on Thursday at the University campus, aims at strengthening the understanding of scientific, regulatory norms, ethical design, conduct and reporting of clinical research among the Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC) members. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Professor YK Gupta, principal advisor of THSTI said that NTRUHS, which has 249 affiliated institutions under its patronage, is the first one to host this workshop in the State. “Doing research in the field of medical sciences, be it on drugs, devices or methodology, is important as it could save millions of lives. Studies conducted on humans are very complex and therefore it is important to ensure that trials are regulated. Subjects of trials have the right to know the process of the trial, and its possible consequences. They can choose not to take part in it, or quit, at any point of time. The ethics committee must oversee the whole process and conduct surprise inspections.

In case of injury to the subject, or any other negative consequence of the trial, the IEC must ensure adequate compensation to the subject,” he added. Along with providing comprehensive training on effective and ethical conduct of clinical research, the programme gears them up for seeking accreditation from the ethics committee.

As many as 155 participants, representing 31 institutions across Andhra Pradesh and India, have registered for this programme. Vice-Chancellor of NTRUHS, Professor CV Rao, Director of Medical Education, Dr R Sasank, Director of NTRUHS, Dr ML Surya Prabha and Registar, S Appala Naidu, took part in the first day of the training programme.

