Home Cities Vijayawada

SCR earns Rs 8,655 cr from freight revenue

In the current fiscal year, up to January 31, the South Central Railway (SCR) has transported 100.052 million tonnes (MTs) of freight, a record high.

Published: 01st February 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the current fiscal year, up to January 31, the South Central Railway (SCR) has transported 100.052 million tonnes (MTs) of freight, a record high. This figure is 17.433 MTs more than the previous year’s 82.619 MTs. Principal Chief Operations Manager N Madhusudana Rao on Thursday said that the amount is likely to reach 120 MTs by the end of this financial year.

The freight earnings of SCR too, reached a new high of `8,655 crore. A growth of 26 per cent was recorded in this year’s revenue, which was `1,764 crore more when compared to last year. Among the other commodities that contributed in the record, coal (953.555 MTs), imported iron ore (5.183 MTs), food grains (3.925 MTs) and raw material for steel plants (2.275 MTs) were there.

The coal loaded was 31 per cent more than the last year, imported iron ore was 360 per cent more, cement was 10 per cent more, fertilizers were 7 per cent more and container loading was 26 per cent more than last year. The overall load, 100.052 MTs, is 21 per cent higher than the last year’s load for the same period. This was possible due to the cooperation of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), officials said, adding that the freight moved by the company via railway last year was 5.523 MTs as against this year’s 38.384 MTs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp