SCR earns Rs 8,655 cr from freight revenue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the current fiscal year, up to January 31, the South Central Railway (SCR) has transported 100.052 million tonnes (MTs) of freight, a record high. This figure is 17.433 MTs more than the previous year’s 82.619 MTs. Principal Chief Operations Manager N Madhusudana Rao on Thursday said that the amount is likely to reach 120 MTs by the end of this financial year.

The freight earnings of SCR too, reached a new high of `8,655 crore. A growth of 26 per cent was recorded in this year’s revenue, which was `1,764 crore more when compared to last year. Among the other commodities that contributed in the record, coal (953.555 MTs), imported iron ore (5.183 MTs), food grains (3.925 MTs) and raw material for steel plants (2.275 MTs) were there.

The coal loaded was 31 per cent more than the last year, imported iron ore was 360 per cent more, cement was 10 per cent more, fertilizers were 7 per cent more and container loading was 26 per cent more than last year. The overall load, 100.052 MTs, is 21 per cent higher than the last year’s load for the same period. This was possible due to the cooperation of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), officials said, adding that the freight moved by the company via railway last year was 5.523 MTs as against this year’s 38.384 MTs.