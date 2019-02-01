Takshasila IAS Academy releases study material

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, Himanshu Shukla, released the study material prepared by Takshasila IAS Academy in Vijayawada on Thursday. “Students from Andhra Pradesh, who secure top ranks in national competitive exams like IIT, JEE and CAT, should also show their mettle in the prestigious all-India Civil Services Examination,” he said. He stressed the importance of having study material and a grip over current affairs for cracking the examination and appreciated the efforts of Takshasila IAS Academy in equipping Telugu students with the required knowledge and skills.

Aspirants can now study in their home towns instead of going to Delhi or Hyderabad as Takshasila was providing excel lent coaching, Himanshu Shukla said. He congratulated the academy’s Managing Director, Dr BSN Durga Prasad, for the selection of the academy under NTR Vi dyonnat h i Scheme. The academy has got seven positions in a short period of four years and this was possible only because of the experienced faculty members and the academy’s excellent infrastructure, he said.