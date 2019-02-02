BJP to elicit public opinion on poll manifesto

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While the Telugu Desam and YSR Congress have announced several sops and welfare initiatives with the elections fast approaching, the BJP has decided to seek public opinion for preparing its manifesto. The Election Manifesto Committee (EMC) of the BJP, which has already begun the exercise of drafting the manifesto, will elicit suggestions form public on issues such as social and welfare initiatives, financial management, empowerment of backward communities and others.

Speaking to TNIE, convenor of the EMC and former chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao explained that the party has identified 15 key areas for the preparation of the manifesto. “We will analyse 15 segments such as social, welfare, good governance, youth empowerment, infrastructure and investment, primary sector and others. We have decided to seek suggestions from the public on what they expect in the manifesto. The suggestions can be emailed to iyrk1956@gmail.com,” he added.

A questionnaire will be prepared to raise a discussion on important issues. “We want to know the public pulse on issues such as borrowing loans and offering subsidies, revenue expenditure and capital expenditure, real empowerment of backward classes and other small communities and other issues,” Rao explained.

