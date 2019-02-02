Home Cities Vijayawada

CM Chandrababu Naidu to inaugurate renovated Kondapalli fort

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the renovated Kondapalli Fort either on February 3 or 4, said the Archeology department on Friday. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the renovated Kondapalli Fort either on February 3 or 4, said the Archeology department on Friday. In the first phase of the restoration work, the inner palace area was renovated.

It houses the Orientation Plaza, which will have information on the facilities available at the fort. It will guide the visitors through the fort. At entry A, various components of the fort complex; at entry B, the ticket counter; at C, toilets; at entry D, souvenir shop and at entry E, a food court will be there. 

The main Durbar Hall has the exhibition gallery at entry F, sculpture and inscription gallery at G and administrative offices at entry H.“Work worth around Rs 10 crore has been competed in the last two to three years,” said Vani Mohan, Archeology Commissioner.

The exhibition gallery has been divided into four sub-galleries namely Andhra Fort Gallery, which showcases the history and significance of the forts in the State and their typology and evolution; Kondapalli Fort Gallery, which displays the tactile model of the fort and has panels with information on the fort complex; Dynasty or the Timeline Gallery, which will have maps, and other details on the evolution of the fort through time. 

The fourth sub-gallery will have information on how the fort is linked to the areas around it such as the Kondapalli village. A souvenir shop has been proposed at the fort. It would have archive-themed items such as mugs, key chains, copies of miniature farm-mans as wall hangings, calendars, handmade tiles, copper plates with customised engravings etc. 

A Museum Cafe, a bookshop, workshops on forts & fortifications of India with special focus on Andra Pradesh and guided tours of the area have also been proposed. Restricted vehicular access from the Kondapalli Kila Ghat road to the Orientation Plaza for physically challenged and VIPs has also been sought. The dates of the inauguration of the fort will not lead to any changes in the International Adventure Festival which is to be conducted on February 3 and 4.

