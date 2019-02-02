Eleven DSPs transferred in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur transferred as many as eleven Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officials and gave new postings on Friday. Senior police officials discussed the transfers and finalised the new postings on Friday. P Somasekhar Rao was posted as ACP- Vijayawada city, in the existing vacancy.

TT Prabhakar Babu was posted as ACP (Crimes)- Visakhapatnam city, in the existing vacancy.

K Sreelakshmi was transferred as ACP (Women PS) - Vijayawada city, in the existing vacancy. RVNS Murthy was transferred as DSP (Special Branch)- East Godavari district. A Satyanarayana was transferred and posted as DSP (SC/ST Cell) Srikakulam district. K Ranga Raju was transferred and posted as DSP in Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

B Narasappa was transferred and posted as DSP (CCS) Nellore district. K Venkateswara Rao was transferred and posted as DSP - Women PS- Tirupathi Urban. Y Govinda Rao was transferred and posted as DSP (CCS) East Godavari district. R Ravisankar Reddy was transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant - APSP Ninth battalion. VSN Varma was transferred and posted as DSP (SC/ST Cell) West Godavari district.