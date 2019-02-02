Mosquito control operations in all divisions soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner J Nivas, on Friday, appointed 13 special officers to supervise the mosquito control measures across the city. The Commissioner appealed to the people to report issues, if any, in the anti-larvae operations to 9949621993.

Explaining the efforts of the corporation in controlling the mosquito breeding in the city, Nivas said that the Public Health department of the civic body was taking up ‘pin point programme’ in all the 59 divisions. He added that power spraying was being done on Wednesdays into the culverts at major junctions in the city.

“We are deploying 60 hand fogging machines and six vehicle-mounted fogging machines for fogging operations in all the municipal divisions. We have also engaged 60 additional workers for anti-larvae operations,” he said.

The Commissioner also noted that the public health officials were going from door to door to address the problem of water stagnation, which would aid in mosquito breeding. The officials are also enquiring if the residents were suffering from any kind of fever. “Awareness programmes are also being held to curb the issue of littering on roads and into canals,” the municipal commissioner concluded.