‘Injustice to AP even in NDA’s last budget’

VIJAYAWADA: Flaying the NDA government for not mentioning anything about Andhra Pradesh in the Interim Budget presented in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has observed that the Centre’s attitude appears as if AP has been removed from India.

While addressing the AP Legislative Assembly on the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act on Friday, Naidu said injustice was done to AP even in the last budget presented by the BJP-led government.

Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu felt that the Centre did not accord priority in the budget for increasing growth rate, which has not crossed 7 per cent.

He said as per the Niti Aayog report, employment cannot be generated in large numbers if the growth rate is less than 9 per cent. But, when the same is not in a position to cross 7 per cent, it is clear that the budget does not lay focus on generation of employment, Yanamala said.

Though the unemployment rate has increased to 6.1 per cent from 2.2 per cent in 2011-12, no concrete announcement was made in the budget to overcome the problem, the finance minister said.

On extending financial benefit to farmers (crop investment), Yanamala observed that clarity is needed on the implementing the scheme. He also underscored the need to ensure justice to tenant farmers.

“There was no mention about agriculture growth rate. AP is ahead in growth rate of agriculture sector compared to the national average and no measure was announced in the budget to increase growth rate in agriculture,” he said.

He felt that increasing the ceiling of income tax limit to `5 lakh is some sort of relief to middle class. Describing the Union Budget as “election budget”, Yanamala said the Centre ignored the poor and downtrodden and several other problems in the country.

He also flayed the Centre for not mentioning the Special Category Status and AP Reorganisation Act in the budget. All the States will get funds that they are entitled to as per the Constitution, but no more funding assistance was made to AP as the Centre is not sanctioning funds under its discretionary quota to non-BJP ruled States. But, the BJP leaders are only speaking about the funds that states generally get from the Centre, Yanamala fumed.

Meanwhile, Information Technology and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh said that there was no clarity on the Centre’s plan for giving financial assistance to the farmers. The Centre earmarked Rs 75,000 crore for the farmers’ investment schemes, which is not enough as Andhra Pradesh alone requires Rs 15,000 crore for implementing the scheme, he said. He also said though getting the account details of the farmers in AP is simple, it will be difficult in those States, which do not have the required technology.

Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said Rs 6,000 financial aid to the farmers as an “eyewash”. After failing to keep the promise of doubling the income of farmers and reducing the prices of fertilisers and pesticides, the proposed financial benefit will not provide any respite to the farmers, he said.

BJP terms it people’s budget

The BJP termed the Budget as a people’s budget. The party stated importance was given to welfare and development of all classes of people. The budget trumped Opposition parties, which were losing no time in making allegations against the Centre, they said.