YS Jagan Mohan Reddy says hopes of Andhra dashed again, blames Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the Union finance minister did not make any announcement regarding the promises made to the State.

Jagan held the ‘inefficiency’ of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu responsible for lack of allocations to the State in the Interim Budget.

At a meeting in Hyderabad with party leaders, if not for Naidu’s abject surrender to the Centre to escape from ‘cash-for vote’ case against him, the State might not have had to face the situation it was facing today, he said.

He recalled it was Naidu, who hailed the Central budgets in the past four years, though there were no allocations for Polavaram or Metro Rail projects.

APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy described the Interim Budget as an eyewash and said it has nothing for the State. “Though the farmers expected an announcement on farm loan waiver, they had to be satisfied with Rs 6,000 per annum in three installments,” he said.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna said the Interim Budget has nothing for the people in general and AP in particular. CPM State secretary P Madhu called the Interim Budget as a ‘betrayal’ of the hopes of the people of the State.