Chandrababu Naidu loses cool, vents ire on BJP leaders

VIJAYAWADA: In an unusual outburst, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lost his cool and expressed his ire against the members of BJP during the discussion on AP State Reorganisation Act in the AP Legislative Assembly on Friday.He even went to the extent of threatening the saffron party leaders from roaming freely in the State if they continue to defend the alleged suppressing attitude of the Centre against Andhra Pradesh.

Is the BJP thinking that Telugus having no prestige? he thundered. Naidu launched his tirade when when the floor leader of BJP P Vishnukumar Raju was listing out various Central institutions sanctioned to the State. The BJP MLA was interrupted mid-way by the Chief Minister, who gave vent to his ire saying that the members of the saffron party are not feeling ashamed and backing the Centre despite it has done a grave injustice to the State.“Shame on your part to speak like this.

You have no interest in the State and its people, that even a common man has. You are unfit to be a public representative. If we go on listening, you will place flowers in ear,” Naidu lambasted.

“For whose sake you will give. Whose money was that. For a new State, you should give all institutes. Tell me how many institutes are located in Hyderabad, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat. Compare them. Are you playing Tamasha? My blood is boiling. Instead of supporting a new state, this is unfair on your part to speak in such a way,” he fumed.When the two members of the BJP raised an objection to his remarks, Naidu shot back: “who cares your objection”.