Home Cities Vijayawada

NRI found murdered in car off Vijayawada National Highway

Jayaram, who lived in Florida, United States, used to visit Hyderabad once a month to look over his businesses.

Published: 02nd February 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car at Ithavaram village of Nandigama mandal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway on Thursday night.Nandigama police, who started their investigation into the case, told TNIE that the NRI, identified as Chigurupati Jayaram, 60, was brutally killed by being repeatedly punched on his nose. The police, who found four alcohol bottles in the car, suspect that the killer might have tried to project the murder as death in a road accident.

Jayaram, who lived in Florida, United States, used to visit Hyderabad once a month to look over his businesses. He owned a pharma company — Zenotech Laboratories — in Hyderabad and some other business ventures in Andhra Pradesh. He was also the director of Coastal Bank and the managing director of a vernacular TV channel Express TV till it was closed some time ago.

According to Krishna district SP Sarvashreshth Tripathi, the incident happened around 11 pm on Thursday. A highway patrol party found Jayaram’s car parked in an agriculture field 50 feet off the national highway near Ithavaram. When the team found Jayaram dead in the car, they immediately alerted Nandigama police. With the help of the mobile phone found in the car and other documents, police identified the victim and informed his family about his death.

The police said Jayaram had left his home in Hyderabad alone on Thursday afternoon. The CCTV footage at Panthnagi toll plaza showed Jayaram sitting in the back seat of the car, while an unidentified person was at the wheel. “After our preliminary investigation, we came to the conclusion that it was a pre-planned murder and two or three people must have been involved in the crime. The post-mortem report will ascertain the cause of Jayaram’s death,” said Tripathi.

In their preliminary investigation, police gathered that Jayaram was going to Vijayawada to attend a meeting on Saturday and also asked the regional manager of Coastal Bank to arrange accommodation for him in the city. The motive for the murder can be established once the stranger in the driving seat of the car is arrested, said the police. “We suspect business rivalry could be the reason for the murder. We are waiting for his family members to reach India,” said the SP.A case under Section 302 of IPC was registered and further investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway Non-Resident Indian Zenotech Laboratories

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp