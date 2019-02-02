Rs 700 crore for Nadikudi-Srikalahasti rail project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Significant allocations were made to the ongoing projects, including the last mile railway projects in Andhra Pradesh under the purview of South Central Railway in the Interim Union Budget presented in Parliament on Friday. The ongoing Nadikudi - Srikalahasti new rail line project was allocated Rs 700 crore.

The 309-km rail line project costing Rs 2,450 crore was sanctioned in 2011-12. Half of the project cost is shared by the State government, which provides land free of cost. A sum of Rs 414 crore was spent on the project. Laying of a 46 km rail line from Piduguralla to Savalyapuram in phase I of project is nearing completion.

Another ongoing project Kadapa-Bangalore new rail line was sanctioned Rs 210 crore. The 255-km rail line project was sanctioned in 2008-09. The project was taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2,030 crore for the development of rail infrastructure in Rayalaseema. Of the total length of the rail line, 205 km falls in AP. The first stretch of 21 km from Kadapa to Pendlimarri has already been commissioned.

In the budget, Rs 200 crore was allocated for Kotipalli-Narsapur new rail line, which was sanctioned in 2000-01. The estimated cost of the 57 km project is Rs 2,120 crore. One-fourth of the project cost is borne by AP government. A sum of Rs110 crore was allocated to the third rail line between Kazipet and Vijayawada and Rs 350 crore to Vijayawada-Gudur third line.

Kazipet - Vijayawada rail line (219 km) was sanctioned in 2013-14 and Vijayawada-Gudur (287 km) rail line project in 2015-16.The budget allocated Rs 280 crore to Guntur - Guntakal rail line doubling project, Rs 175 crore to Vijayawada - Bhimavaram - Nidadavolu rail line doubling and electrification, Rs 126 crore to Gooty - Dharmavaram rail line doubling, Rs 143 crore to bypass railway lines at Vijayawada (19.5 km), Kazipet (10.65 km), Renigunta (9.6 km),Wadi (7.6 km) and Gooty (3.8 km).

An allocation of Rs 80 crore was made to the Midlife Rehabilitation Factory in Kurnool for 2019-20. Further, Rs 30 crore was allocated to Obulavaripalli - Krishnapatnam rail line and `5 crore to Guntur-Tenali rail line doubling and electrification in the budget.

