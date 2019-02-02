Scolded by hubby, woman kills herself

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upset over her husband scolding her for using the money she got under Development of Women and Child in Rural Areas scheme, a woman committed suicide by hanging at her residence in Vuyyur town on Friday.

According to Vuyyur town police Sub-Inspector Satya Srinivas, the incident came to light when the relatives of the deceased, identified as Boorada Venkata Durga Bhavani (40), saw her hanging to the ceiling around 11 am.

They had come to check on her after she failed to pick up their calls. “She reportedly spent the money on her brother and when her husband came to know about it, he scolded her. This could be the reason behind her suicide,” said the police.