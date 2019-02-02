Home Cities Vijayawada

Scolded by hubby, woman kills herself

They had come to check on her after she failed to pick up their calls.

Published: 02nd February 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Upset over her husband scolding her for using the money she got under Development of Women and Child in Rural Areas scheme, a woman committed suicide by hanging at her residence in Vuyyur town on Friday.

According to Vuyyur town police Sub-Inspector Satya Srinivas, the incident came to light when the relatives of the deceased, identified as Boorada Venkata Durga Bhavani (40), saw her hanging to the ceiling around 11 am.

They had come to check on her after she failed to pick up their calls. “She reportedly spent the money on her brother and when her husband came to know about it, he scolded her. This could be the reason behind her suicide,” said the police. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satya Srinivas Development of Women Rural Areas scheme Suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp