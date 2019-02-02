Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Bandh over SCS evokes little response

The bandh, called by Pratheyaka Hodha Sadhana Samiti on Friday, evoked little response in State.

Left party workers block a train at Vijayawada railway station on Friday demanding special category status for AP on Friday I R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The bandh, called by Pratheyaka Hodha Sadhana Samiti on Friday, evoked little response in State. The bandh was held to protest the Centre’s negligent attitude on Special Category Status (SCS) and non-implementation of certain provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act. 

The bandh was largely confined to protest demonstrations and rallies by Left parties, Congress, TDP and some trade unions. Government offices, schools in most places, commercial establishments and banks functioned normally. Buses resumed regular services after a brief interruption in the morning.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his party MLAs attended the Assembly. They swapped their trademark yellow shirts for black to  protest ‘non-cooperation’ of the Centre. However, YSRC, BJP and Jana Sena kept away from the bandh.

In Vijayawada, activists of the Congress and Left parties took out protest rallies from Tummalapalli Kalakshetram to PNBS and Vijayawada Railway Station. A group of protestors stopped the movement of buses for some time, while another group stopped Navjeevan Express for 10 minutes. APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy said only the Congress can give SCS to the State.

Motorcycle rallies were taken out in Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore among other cities and towns in the State. To express solidarity with the bandh, schools and some commercial establishments remained closed till Friday afternoon in Nellore, Kurnool and Rajamahendravaram. 

