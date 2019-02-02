Tax-free gratuity limit hike to Rs 30 lakh a relief; no exclusive tax benefits for senior citizens

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Budget, presented in the Lok Sabha on Friday by Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, a Chartered Accountant (CA) by profession, came in for praise from the accountant fraternity in Vijayawada even as a section of the society see it as populist ahead of elections in the country.

Chitta Amar Sudheer, a CA, explained the benefits that could accrue to people from the tax exemptions proposed in the Budget.

What do you think of the income tax exemptions announced in the Interim Budget this year?

There are some tax benefits that actually help all classes of people. The standard deduction limit has been raised from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 and individual taxpayers with annual income up to Rs 5 lakh will get full tax rebate. The proposal to increase tax-free gratuity to Rs 30 lakh from the existing Rs 10 lakh comes as a huge relief. Hereafter, I-T returns will be processed in 24 hours of filing, thereby reducing the waiting period.

Will the tax relief on earnings up to Rs 5 lakh benefit the salaried class?

There is not much benefit for the salaried class as the tax rebate has been increased without any hike in the basic exemption level. If a person earns an annual income of Rs 5.1 lakh, then he/she has to pay a tax of Rs12,500, as the slab still remains unchanged at Rs 2.5 lakh. Only those who earn less than Rs 5 lakh stand to benefit. For example, those who earn Rs 5.1 lakh per annum, the tax is levied on the entire income, not on Rs 10,000, which is above taxable income limit.

What TDS benefits have been proposed in the Interim Budget and to what extent would they benefit people?

The minister announced many TDS benefits in his budget speech. The TDS limit on rent, be it a house or a commercial space, has been increased from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 2.4 lakh per annum. Similarly, the TDS limit on the interest on bank deposits has been hiked to Rs 40,000 from Rs10,000. Also, there is no tax on the notional rent on the second occupied house.

Are there any exclusive tax benefits for middle class and senior citizens?

There are no exclusive tax benefits for senior citizens, but for the middle class, there are quite a few. If the total income of a middle class family is below Rs 5 lakh, they get a tax rebate of up to Rs18,500. This would benefit more than one crore families in the State. The capital gains under Section 54 have been extended from one house limit to two houses.

What are the tax benefits for MSME sector and GST provisions in the budget?

The GST provisions are good; the basic GST limit has been increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh. Small-scale businessmen whose turnover is up to Rs 40 lakh per annum, needn’t pay any GST. Similarly, the composite GST limit has been increased to Rs 1.5 crore from the existing Rs 1 crore. Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, the MSME loans up to Rs1 crore will be sanctioned in 59 minutes. The Government E-Market (GEM) and MSME sectors can avail benefits by selling products on GEM.

The budget seems to have been aimed at appeasing only the working class. The increase in tax-free gratuity limit from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh is laudable. But, the government should have given more details on the extension of health benefits to self-employed P Babu Reddy, United Teachers Front president

The increase in Goods and Services Tax exemption limit will go a long way in helping the small and medium-sized businesses Raghu Ram, Wholesale Textile Dealers Association secretary.