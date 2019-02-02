Transco to lease out 12 fibers to telecos for better connectivity

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development, the APTransco is contemplating to lease out 12 spare dark fibers of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) laid on AP Transco transmission network for telecom business, that will help provide last-mile communication in remote areas and improve internet facility.

This will not only help the APTransco to shore up annual revenue but also benefit the people of rural areas who suffer due to lack of telecom infrastructure. Transco’s decision comes at a time when Indian telcom companies are planning to address the growing demand in the rural market as the urban market has hit saturation.

In a review meeting with Transco officials, APTransco CMD K Vijayanand said that APTransco was planning to take the major step of leasing out optical fiber cable lines to reputed telecom operators and telecom infrastructure providers for right use OPGW for the benefit of people.

“This is our plan to provide telecom communication and internet to the people as communication has now fully permeated into the human lifestyle and become a basic need,” he said. After sale of surplus power to other States during non-peak hours, this would be another major development of APTransco to fully utilise its resources and strengthen the corporation financially. The OPGW communication network of APTransco is more reliable and the availability factor for commercial network standard is more compared to any other network provider in AP, he said.

2,765 km fibre to be leased out

Transco will lease out 12 fibers of OPGW network around a route length of about 2,765 km out of total extent of 4,350 kms to licensed commercial telecom operators at a rate of `2,250 per fiber/Km/annum

New way of earning

