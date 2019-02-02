Won’t let you walk in Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu threatens BJP MLAs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an unusual outburst, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu vented his ire at BJP members during discussion on the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act in the Assembly on Friday.Naidu who lost his cool, went to the extent of threatening the BJP lawmakers that he would not allow them to move freely if they continue to defend the Centre despite its alleged injustice to the State. Is the BJP thinking that Telugus do not have self-respect? he asked.

When BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju started listing out major institutions sanctioned by the Centre for AP, he was interrupted mid-way by the Chief Minister, who gave vent to his ire, saying that the saffron party members are still backing the Modi government without feeling ashamed of the grave injustice done to the State.

“Shame on you to speak like this. You have no commitment to the development of the State. You are unfit to be a public representative. If we go on listening, you will put flowers in our ears,” Naidu lambasted.

Referring to the institutes sanctioned by the Centre for Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said, “For whose sake will you give? Whose money is that? For a new State, the Centre should give all institutes.

Tell me how many institutes are located in Hyderabad, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Compare them. Are you doing tamasha? My blood is boiling. Instead of supporting a new State, it is unfair on your part to speak in such a way,” he fumed.When the two BJP members raised an objection to his remarks, Naidu shot back “who cares for your objection.”

Centre did nothing for South: CM

During his speech, Naidu once again lashed out at the Centre for not giving Special Category Status to AP and for the undue delay in implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act. “I called the former US President Bill Clinton as Mr Clinton. But, addressed PM Narendra Modi as Sir despite he being junior to me in politics to satisfy his ego. But what he has done is an injustice to AP,” Naidu pointed out.

Alleging that the Centre did nothing for the development of South India, he said no proper portfolios were given to leaders from South in the Central Cabinet. Senior BJP leader M Venkaiah Naidu, while serving as a Union Minister, used to visit different States. But, the BJP made him Vice-President and the god alone knows whether it is a promotion or punishment. Similarly, Bandaru Dattatreya from Telangana was removed from the Cabinet. After the demise of Anant Kumar from Karnataka, only Sadananda Gowda left in the Union Cabinet, Naidu said and recalled that Congress used to maintain a balance between South and North in allotting Cabinet berths unlike the BJP.

He said he will hold a deeksha in New Delhi on February 11 demanding justice to the State.

Former minister and BJP MLA Pydikondala Manikyala Rao said it was the TDP government which betrayed the State without accepting the aid after accepting the special package announced by the Centre in lieu of SCS. For that we should sport black badges to express our protest and not the treasury benches, he said.

At least now, the TDP government should focus on development of the State with the support from the Centre. Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu moved a resolution in the Legislative Council seeking SCS for AP and fulfilment of all bifurcation promises. BJP MLCs Somu Veerraju and PVN Madhav opposed the resolution on the grounds that it was the TDP government, which accepted the special package in lieu of SCS.