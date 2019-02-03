Home Cities Vijayawada

DPS bags best CBSE school award

Speaking on the occasion, school pro-vice-chairman P Narendra Babu said the award has bestowed more responsibility. Principal G Mala congratulated the staff and students on the occasion.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Brain Feed Educational Magazine has declared DPS, Vijayawada, as the best CBSE boarding school for its excellence in innovative practices adopted in teaching pedagogy and sports education for the year 2018-19. 

The school was conferred the award for attaining excellence in growth and introducing school education prioritising the demands of future leaders. The awards ceremony was held in Hyderabad on January 31. 
The award was received by school directors K Praveen and P Pavan Chand. 

Speaking on the occasion, school pro-vice-chairman P Narendra Babu said the award has bestowed more responsibility. Principal G Mala congratulated the staff and students on the occasion.

