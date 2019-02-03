‘Govt policies turned RTC debt-ridden’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Speakers at the roundtable meeting organised by the Joint Action Committee of AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Saturday, said that the policies of the State government turned the RTC debt-ridden and demanded that it extend a financial aid of `3,720 crore in the budget for the fiscal 2019-2020.

Addressing the gathering, AITUC Krishna district leader T Tataiah said that over the years, the RTC has been facing severe losses due to steep increase in diesel price and other reasons. The ruling TDP should now keep its poll promise of merging the corporation with the government for its existence and come up with measures to fulfil the JAC demands, including a new pay revision from April, 2017, and 50 per cent fitment to the employees.

CITU district secretary MCH Srinivas demanded that the RTC management stop its practise of sacking the employees in the name of losses. It should take steps to reinstate the retrenched bus conductors and drivers immediately and exempt the RTC from paying Motor Vehicle Tax, he said.