Kidnapped girl traced in Anantapur, reunited with kin

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A police constable attached to the Patamata police station, allegedly kidnapped a minor girl after luring her in the name of love.

Following a complaint by the girl’s parents, a case of kidnap and sections under POCSO Act have been registered against Bandi Hari at Penamaluru police station and teams have been formed to trace the girl. The girl was traced in Anantapur on Saturday and handed over to her parents in Vijayawada.

According to Penamaluru police, Bandi Hari (27) was working as a constable at Patamata police station and residing in a rented house at Penamaluru village.

In the name of friendship, he befriended an Intermediate student in his colony and took her to Anantapur promising to marry her on January 27. When the girl did not return home, her parents filed a missing complaint at Penamaluru police station expressing doubt on Hari.

“With the help of mobile signal, we traced the constable in Anantapur. Stringent action will be initiated against Hari,” said the Penamaluru police.

What happened

Bandi Hari (27) was working as a constable at Patamata police station

In the name of friendship, he befriended an Inter student and took her to Anantapur promising to marry her on January 27

When the girl did not return home, her parents filed a missing complaint at Penamaluru police station