Spanish tourists try their hand at Kalamkari

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of project Sanskriti, which was envisaged to promote tourism in villages of the State and give tourists an opportunity to interact with rural people and gain insight into their lives, two tourists from Catalonia, Spain, visited Srikalahasti on Friday. 

The tour they undertook, known as Grassroutes, allowed them to learn about the tradition, culture and art forms of Andhra Pradesh. 

The visitors, Mariona and Lluc, were welcomed to the town in a traditional way and shown around the place. After enjoying a sumptuous meal at an artisans’ home, they got a hands-on experience of Kalamkari at an award winning Kalamkari artisan Harinath’s place. The artisan, who has had over 20 years of experience in the filed, explained to them various stages of Kalamkari. 

The explanation was was followed by the visitors trying their hand at the activity. 
Towards the end of their tour, they visited the Srikalahasti temple where they were told about the temple’s history and significance. To make Sanskriti successful, a community-run tourism model has been adopted.

