Staff to intensify agitation if APPCB sanctions Rs 300 cr loan to APUFIDC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The employees of AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB), who had opposed the board’s decision of sanctioning a loan of Rs 300 crore to Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance Development Corporation, mounted pressure on the higher authorities to roll back their decision.

The employees conducted an emergency meeting at APPCB Head Office on Saturday and discussed their future course of action against the board’s decision. During the meeting, they said that the existence of APPCB as an autonomous body would hang in the balance if it sanctioned loan to Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance Development Corporation.

The department is not being allocated funds by the government and is functioning from rented buildings, they said, adding that salaries of its employees were being paid with the revenue augmented through fees paid by various organisations and the water cess.

In such a situation, it did not make sense for the board to divert funds to other departments, the employees said.

Also, the board has an LIC pension policy for its employees, and the policy will expire unless around `100 crore is deposited to the LIC officials, the employees said. Instead of diverting the funds to other organisations, the board should deposit the amount to LIC for the welfare of its employees, they added.

The employees further said that if the board transfers `300 crore to APUFIDC as loan, it would have to pay tax on it. At present, since it utilises funds from environment schemes and projects, it is exempted from paying tax.

“A representation, along with a pen-down strike notice, will be served to APPCB chairperson BSS Prasad on February 4. The decision of diverting funds to Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance Development Corporation should be changed,” the employees said. “If there is no response from the board, we will intensify our agitation and boycott the board meeting scheduled for February 5 en masse,” they added.