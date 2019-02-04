Centre sanctions Rs 100 crore to AU under RUSA, DPR for development works ready, says V-C

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University has been sanctioned `100 crore under the second phase of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). The Ministry of Human Resource Development has sanctioned `100 crore each for 10 universities in the country. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched through remote control the development works of the RUSA in Srinagar. The programme was telecast live at AU Convention Centre on Sunday evening.

After the launch, AU vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao said that by 2020, the funds would be spent on the development works which would be useful for the varsity students.A detailed project report (DPR), already prepared by the university, is divided into four categories -- `21.72 crore for student facility including hostels, drainage system, renovation of laboratories, classrooms and new classrooms, `35.23 crore for placement, employment and entrepreneurship including skill development, start-up research, pharmacy testing lab, centre of excellence and manpower training and `27 crore for multi-disciplinary and inter-disciplinary teaching and administration, which will have a new MBA course of international standards. The university will appoint international faculty and set up a patent cell.

The last category will be for Education Extension activity which will have `16 crore. Under this, the AU will develop faculty, have international collaboration and extension outreach programme for the students.“The DPR has been approved. Prior to release of funds, we have to get registered licence under Section 8 of the Companies Act which will be done by month-end. Once the registration is done, funds will be released,” Prof G Nageswara Rao, the AU V-C, told TNIE.