CJI: 3 crore pending cases a challenge to judiciary

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has said pendency of cases and a large number of vacant judge posts are the twin challenges that are making the judicial dispensation in the country “extremely vulnerable”.

According to the CJI, 3 crore cases are pending in the country and about 400 judge posts in the High Courts of various States are lying vacant. Around 1.7 lakh cases are pending in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking after inaugurating the Judicial Complex, which houses the interim High Court, in Amaravati on Sunday, Justice Ranjan Gogoi stressed the need for filling the vacancies in the judiciary and clearing the pending cases at the earliest. “The figures of pendency of cases are alarming. Of the total three crore pending cases, about 81 lakh are just about a year old. So, we can’t really call them pending cases.

Around 50 lakh are petty cases. But, what is worrisome is 25 lakh cases, which have been pending for a decade,” he said, adding that the decade-old pending cases are a black spot on the judicial system of the country.

The CJI, along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, also laid the foundation stone for the permanent High Court.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana at the inauguration of Judicial Complex at Nelapadu in Amaravati on Sunday | P Ravindra Babu

Chief Justice urges HCs to notify vacant posts

Justice Gogoi further noted that there are close to 400 vacant judge posts and the respective High Courts are yet to make recommendations to fill 270 posts. About 100 of the remaining 130 posts are before the Supreme Court Collegium, which will be cleared in the next two-three weeks. About 14 are with the Centre for clearance. “I appeal to all the Chief Justices of High Courts to send recommendations to fill vacant pots as it is a measure to tackle with the issue of pendency cases. About 75 per cent of the target of recruiting 5,000 posts in district courts will be completed by the end of 2019,” he said.

Supreme Court Judge NV Ramana also spoke about the issues plaguing the judicial system in India. “The judicial system is under tremendous pressure due to various reasons. Advocates cannot associate themselves with their clients in maligning the reputation of the institution merely because the client failed to secure a desired order. A few people are hijacking and destructing the system. Hence, the bar and the bench together can bring the necessary change,” said Ramana, who hails from Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister urged the CJI to help Andhra Pradesh in creating an ecosystem for arbitration by establishing NALSAR University of Law in Amaravati. “Everybody goes to London, Hong Kong or Singapore for arbitration. We are building a Justice City with a vision to make it the best judicial ecosystem in the world. I request the CJI and the Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court to make a proposal to start NALSAR Law University in Amaravati. The AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will give the land and the government will create necessary infrastructure,” he said.

Naidu said the AP High Court started functioning in the new capital of State within four and a half years after the bifurcation of the State. The Judicial Complex has been built in 4.6 acres at a cost of `170 crore.

L&T executed the project in eight months. The permanent High Court will be constructed at an estimated cost of `900 crore in 42.5 acres. The project will be executed by Shapoorji and Pallonji Group. The Judicial Complex has a built-up area of 2.65 lakh sq ft and the permanent structure will have 12.5 lakh sq ft.Supreme Court Judges L Nageswara Rao and R Subhash Reddy, Acting Chief Justice of AP High Court C Praveen Kumar, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Thottathil B Radhakrishnan and others were also present.

High Court comes to Guntur district again

Guntur has come a full circle of sorts with the inauguration of the interim High Court of Andhra Pradesh at Nelapadu in the new capital Amaravati, Supreme Court Judge L Nageswara Rao said. “The first High Court of Andhra functioned at the Collectorate in Guntur from 1954 to 1956. Now, the new facility has also come up in the district, which makes it a full circle,” the SC Judge said.