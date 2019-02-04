CM sees YSRC hurdles in schemes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the distribution of enhanced pensions to various sections of society and Pasupu Kumkuma scheme for extending `10,000 to every DWCRA member are being held in a festive mood, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the Opposition YSRC is trying to create hurdles in Pasupu-Kumkuma programme. Naidu said the YSRC made a similar attempt to disturb the Janmabhoomi programmes and said the women folk of the State will teach a befitting lesson to the Opposition party.

Interacting with the party leaders through video-conference, Naidu said he had increased the pensions to elderly people from `200 to `2,000 after knowing the problems being faced by them.“The YSRC is trying to create hurdles in the government schemes like it did during the just-concluded Janmabhoomi programme. It also fomented trouble in gramasabhas,’’ Naidu recalled.

He appealed to the women not to believe in the rumours that the cheques issued to them will not be honoured. “The DWCRA women can credit the cheques from Monday itself and take cash from banks,’’ he said.