‘Give power bill exemption to VMC’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Taxpayers Association (TPA) has demanded that the State government exempt Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) from paying the power bills generated for supplying drinking water, maintenance of drainage system and sewage treatment plants across the city.

Addressing a press conference, TPA secretary MV Anjaneyulu said that ahead of Assembly elections, the State government has taken a decision to supply free electricity up to 100 units free domestic power to SCs and STs. However, the decision to provide power bill exemption to VMC for drinking water supply has not been taken till now, he said.

Water supplied by the civic body caters to the needs of households in 59 divisions. Currently, the electricity department is collecting power bills from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation under commercial tariff, which has become a huge burden for the civic body, Anjaneyulu added.

As per the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation budget for the current fiscal year, around `34.15 crore was to be spent on drinking water supply and `25 crore on paying power bills.Due to these requirements, the VMC officials had to revise water charges, which were imposed on the residents, he said.

