Municipal corporation’s proposal to set up junior college remains on paper

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tall claims made by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to establish the first of its kind junior college in State remain unfulfilled. If the officials concerned fail to materialise the project soon, its completion by the next academic year would be impossible as the tenure of the civic body is nearing its end.

Municipal Minister P Narayana, in 2016, mooted a project to establish junior colleges in major cities like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Nellore and Tirupati, to reduce the dropout rate of students after Class X.

The VMC had initially planned to set up the junior college as part of CVR High School, Governorpet, from the academic year 2017-18.

However, due to the apathy of officials concerned, the college was established with a strength of 50 students, in Nellore. As many as 49 students out of 50 got 98 per cent marks in their Board of Intermediate Examinations in that academic year. Following this, in April 2018, a proposal was made once again before the VMC council for the establishment of the colleges, and it got approved. Now, five more junior colleges were to be set up in three Assembly constituencies of the Vijayawada city.

A team of officials, under the supervision of Vijayawada Mayor Koneru Sreedhar, conducted a ground-level survey and identified suitable locations for the colleges at six municipal corporation schools.

Then, they submitted a proposal to the council seeking the town planning department to allot land for the establishment of the colleges in city. Even after nine months, there has been no sign of the officials concerned taking the project further.

When contacted, VMC chief J Nivas said that a proposal was sent to the State government over establishment of a junior college under the ambit of VMC. Meanwhile, officials concerned have been directed to prepare estimates for taking up the project works.

Awaiting council’s nod

A team of officials, under the supervision of Vijayawada Mayor Koneru Sreedhar, conducted a ground-level survey and identified suitable locations for the colleges at six municipal corporation schools. Then, they submitted a proposal to the council seeking the town planning department to allot land for the establishment of the colleges in city. Even after nine months, there has been no response from the council and the project has not been taken further