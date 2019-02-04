Home Cities Vijayawada

Municipal corporation’s proposal to set up junior college remains on paper

When contacted, VMC chief J Nivas said that a proposal was sent to the State government over establishment of a junior college under the ambit of VMC.

Published: 04th February 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tall claims made by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to establish the first of its kind junior college in State remain unfulfilled. If the officials concerned fail to materialise the project soon, its completion by the next academic year would be impossible as the tenure of the civic body is nearing its end.

Municipal Minister P Narayana, in 2016, mooted a project to establish junior colleges in major cities like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Nellore and Tirupati, to reduce the dropout rate of students after Class X.
The VMC had initially planned to set up the junior college as part of CVR High School, Governorpet, from the academic year 2017-18.

However, due to the apathy of officials concerned, the college was established with a strength of 50 students, in Nellore. As many as 49 students out of 50 got 98 per cent marks in their Board of Intermediate Examinations in that academic year. Following this, in April 2018, a proposal was made once again before the VMC council for the establishment of the colleges, and it got approved. Now, five more junior colleges were to be set up in three Assembly constituencies of the Vijayawada city.

A team of officials, under the supervision of Vijayawada Mayor Koneru Sreedhar, conducted a ground-level survey and identified suitable locations for the colleges at six municipal corporation schools.
Then, they submitted a proposal to the council seeking the town planning department to allot land for the establishment of the colleges in city. Even after nine months, there has been no sign of the officials concerned taking the project further.

When contacted, VMC chief J Nivas said that a proposal was sent to the State government over establishment of a junior college under the ambit of VMC. Meanwhile, officials concerned have been directed to prepare estimates for taking up the project works.

Awaiting council’s nod

A team of officials, under the supervision of Vijayawada Mayor Koneru Sreedhar, conducted a ground-level survey and identified suitable locations for the colleges at six municipal corporation schools. Then, they submitted a proposal to the council seeking the town planning department to allot land for the establishment of the colleges in city. Even after nine months, there has been no response from the council and the project has not been taken further

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp