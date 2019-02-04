Amit Shah to flag off bus yatra at Palasa today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To provide the party workers with a vision ahead of the elections, BJP national president Amit Shah will interact with the Shakti Kendra Pramukhs from the parliamentary constituencies in the north coastal districts in Vizianagaram on Monday.

In the afternoon, Shah will address a public meeting at Palasa of Srikakulam district and flag off the ‘Jana Chaitanya Yatra’, the bus yatra across AP to be undertaken by the BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana.

According to BJP leaders, Amit Shah would reach Visakhapatnam airport and proceed to Vizianagaram, where he would meet the workers from Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Araku, Anakapalle, Rajahmahendravaram, Kakinada and Amalapuram parliament constituencies. The visit will be the first political tour of Amit Shah after the TDP-BJP split earlier last year. Even though Shah visited the State twice — once to Tirumala after Karanataka elections and to Mantralayam for RSS annual meeting — after the TDP severed its ties with the BJP-led NDA, he did not attend any political meeting. While Shah was scheduled to visit the State on multiple occasions for political programmes, it did not materialise. His scheduled visit to Kurnool on January 18 was cancelled owning to his ill health. The BJP national president’s visit is expected to boost the party, which has been attacked by the ruling TDP for allegedly failing to implement the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The TDP has been up in arms against the BJP for not granting Special Category Status (SCS) to AP and the Centre’s alleged failure to extend financial support to the cash-strapped State.After Monday’s visit, Shah will visit Rajamahendravaram on February 21 and Ongole on February 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too will visit Andhra Pradesh on February 10 and February 16. He will address public meetings named ‘Praja Chaitanya Sabha - Satyameva Jayate’ in Guntur and Visakhapatnam. While Budampadu, close to Etkuru highway, near Guntur has been zeroed in as the venue for the PM’s first public meeting, the party is in the process of finalising the second meeting venue in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to TNIE, Visakhapatnam MP K Haribabu said visits of Shah and Modi would set the record straight regarding the support extended to the State by the Centre so far. He said that Modi and Shah — the star campaigners of the party — would dispel the propaganda by the TDP against the BJP-led Centre. “The duo will clearly explain to the people, who have only been subjected to one-side version by the TDP so far, what the BJP did to the State in the last four-and-half years and what it would do in the future,” Haribabu explained.